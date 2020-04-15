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MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE

Signature(s)

Montant
25 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Mauritanie : 25 000 000 €
Télécom : 25 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/12/2020 : 25 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
19/11/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
Related public register
14/03/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
15 avril 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/12/2020
20190635
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
REPUB. ISLAMIQUE DE MAURITANIE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
EUR 35 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the deployment of a second international connection for Mauritania, which will consist of a new submarine cable, including the wet plant, terrestrial segment and cable landing station. This new connection will provide a backup solution to the current single submarine cable connecting the country, as well as additional data transmission capacity to address rapidly growing traffic volume due to the expected increase in internet access demand in the country.

The project will aim to deliver more international bandwidth and capacity for Mauritania and to strengthen diversity and resiliency within the country's telecommunications infrastructure. This alternative submarine fibre optic cable will ensure that the risk that the international connection of the Mauritanian economy is disrupted is reduced. As economies increasingly rely on connectivity to operate, redundancy has become a major concern. The cable could also provide resilient international data connectivity and additional capacity to landlocked countries neighbouring Mauritania.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If located in the European Union, the project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment. Submarine and terrestrial cable projects have limited, localised and short term environmental effects, which could be mitigated with the application of industry best practices integrated in the project design and implementation plans. The EIB will require the project's compliance with the relevant national environmental legislation. The project is expected to have a positive social impact with better communications enhancing business, tourism, education and employment opportunities.

The Promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Commentaires

The operation will also contribute towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1 (ending poverty in all its forms everywhere) and SDG 8 (promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all). As information and communication technologies are tools through which gender equality and women's empowerment can be advanced, and are integral to the creation of societies in which both women and men can substantively contribute and participate, SDG 5 (achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls) is also pursued by the operation.

Documents liés
19/11/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
14/03/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
Date de publication
19 Nov 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
132118140
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190635
Secteur(s)
Télécom
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Mauritanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale
Date de publication
14 Mar 2026
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
261112237
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Numéro du projet
20190635
Secteur(s)
Télécom
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Mauritanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
19/11/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
Related public register
14/03/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE - Etude d'Impact Environnementale et Sociale
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE
Fiche technique
MAURITANIA COVID-19 RESILIENCE SUBMARINE CABLE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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