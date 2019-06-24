TRAMTRAINS KARLSRUHE

The project supports the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduces related negative transport externalities.





The Bank's loans will be a cornerstone of the financing for the borrower's investment programme in municipal rolling stock, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's financeability and affordability. The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and grace periods as well as to drawdowns, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the Project.