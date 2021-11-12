MIDIAGNOSTICS - COVID RAPID PCR (IDFF)

The financing of this project supports R&D activities, which generate significant positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative products in the field of medical devices and through skills development and upgrading. The EIB helps the company to execute its demanding investment programme by providing long-term financing, which better mirrors the early-stage nature of the Company, and inherently higher level of uncertainty of returns from R&D activities. Furthermore, by supporting a European company in addressing medical needs in the therapeutic area of infectious diseases and COVID-19, the project may generate a significant contribution to the health and well-being of the European and global population. By supporting the Company, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities.

The EIB contribution is very relevant both on the financial and non-financial sides. Considering the EC's IDFF backing, the EIB may provide stable long-term funding tailored to meet the expenditures during the project implementation. This will limit significant cash otflows from the Company in the short to medium term, thereby enabling it to focus on investing in innovation and growth. Moreover, following the involvement of the EIB, the Company may crowd in other financing due to the lower level of perceived risk and benefit from the EIB's financial structuring expertise and technical contribution and advice.