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LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE

Signature(s)

Montant
125 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 125 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 125 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
31/07/2020 : 125 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
02/07/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI soutient la société LIVIE pour accélérer la construction de logements intermédiaires

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
6 mars 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 31/07/2020
20190577
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
LIVIE SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 125 million
EUR 250 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the construction of 1500 affordable housing units ("logements intermédiaires") in various cities and densely populated regions in France, to be implemented between 2020 and 2024.

The operation aims to finance the new construction of affordable rental housing, meeting the housing needs of the French population, with energy performance requirements (French regulation "RT2012", and RE2020 when it will be applicable) and urban impact such as urban sprawl limitation, density, diversity. The operation is expected to contribute to bridge the gap between supply and offer of the affordable housing in France, thus supporting social inclusion and providing affordable housing, and improving the sustainability of the urban environment. The operation is expected to be in accordance with the provisions of the 2016 EU Urban Agenda, the EU 2020 strategy and the EIB Urban Lending Review (CA/496/16). Moreover, parts of the project will be realised in Lorraine and Languedoc-Roussillon ex-regions (now part of the Grand Est and Occitanie Regions), thus contributing to Article 309 a) projects for developing less-developed regions.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The EIB financing will support the construction of new housing units which will be in line or will go beyond the buildings regulation in place conform to RT2012 (the French energy efficiency regulation for buildings), and conform with RE2020 when it will be applicable. Therefore, this project will have a positive impact on the achievement of France's national energy efficiency targets. The project is in line with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU). The competent authority will have to determine whether each sub-project is subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure according to the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permitting status, the proximity and potential impact of each sub-project to natural conservation areas, according to the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), and on other aspects of the environmental impact assessment will be clarified during the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
02/07/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
20/07/2020 - LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI soutient la société LIVIE pour accélérer la construction de logements intermédiaires

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
Date de publication
2 Jul 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
125734548
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190577
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
scoreboard - LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
Date de publication
20 Jul 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
prêts
Numéro du document
131929364
Thématique du document
EFSI Obligation légale
Type de document
Tableau de bord
Numéro du projet
20190577
Dernière mise à jour
20 Jul 2020
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
02/07/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
Fiche technique
LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI soutient la société LIVIE pour accélérer la construction de logements intermédiaires

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI soutient la société LIVIE pour accélérer la construction de logements intermédiaires
Autres liens
Related public register
02/07/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE
Related EFSI register
20/07/2020 - LOGEMENTS INTERMEDIAIRES VILLES & REGIONS FRANCE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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