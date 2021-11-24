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MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)

Signature(s)

Montant
20 096 244,57 €
Secteur(s)
Services : 20 096 244,57 €
Date(s) de signature
19/12/2022 : 20 096 244,57 €
Autres liens
Related public register
06/10/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Article sur un sujet connexe
La Silicon Valley au Moyen-Orient
Projet apparenté
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
24 novembre 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/12/2022
20190454
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 20 million
EUR 96 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Activités financières et d'assurance
Description
Objectifs

The proposed operation concerns a participation in Middle East Venture Fund IV (the "Fund"), a closed-end venture capital fund focusing on start-ups active in the digital and technology sectors in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The Fund will focus on start-ups with high growth potential and support them in growing from Seed stage to Series A, Series B, with the objective of becoming national and regional champions. Through its investments, the Fund is expected to contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals including SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

Additionnalité et impact

This operation will contribute to the growth the Venture Capital ("VC") market in the Middle East North Africa ("MENA") region, which still lags in terms of total funding as a ratio to GDP compared to established countries (in 2019 this ratio was at 0.03% in the MENA region compared to 0.63% in the US, 0.35% in India and 0.23 in China). Founded in 2010 and with a proven track record, the fund manager is uniquely positioned to deploy the intended investment strategy. It has showed it could support regional and world champions such as Anghami, the MENA replica of the music streaming application Spotify.

 

The EU has the ambition to address the digital divide in partner

countries including the Neighbourhood Countries and Africa. In March 2021, 25

Member States signed the European Gateway Ministerial Declaration to support

the connectivity between the EU and its international partners. The project

supports Europe's ambitions to encourage the region's transition to a digital

economy. 

 

EIB as anchor investor has been able to contribute to the

structuring of this investment proposal raising standards and thus the Fund

Manager is now better positioned to attract international reputable private and

public investors for the long-term.



Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.

N/A

Documents liés
06/10/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Date de publication
6 Oct 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
123603799
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190454
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Ensemble des Pays Méditerranée
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
06/10/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Fiche technique
MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Article sur un sujet connexe
La Silicon Valley au Moyen-Orient
Projet apparenté
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

À la une

Lien vers la source
Article sur un sujet connexe
La Silicon Valley au Moyen-Orient
Autres liens
Related public register
06/10/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)
Projet apparenté
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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