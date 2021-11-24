MIDDLE EAST VENTURE FUND IV (MEVF IV)

This operation will contribute to the growth the Venture Capital ("VC") market in the Middle East North Africa ("MENA") region, which still lags in terms of total funding as a ratio to GDP compared to established countries (in 2019 this ratio was at 0.03% in the MENA region compared to 0.63% in the US, 0.35% in India and 0.23 in China). Founded in 2010 and with a proven track record, the fund manager is uniquely positioned to deploy the intended investment strategy. It has showed it could support regional and world champions such as Anghami, the MENA replica of the music streaming application Spotify.

The EU has the ambition to address the digital divide in partner

countries including the Neighbourhood Countries and Africa. In March 2021, 25

Member States signed the European Gateway Ministerial Declaration to support

the connectivity between the EU and its international partners. The project

supports Europe's ambitions to encourage the region's transition to a digital

economy.

EIB as anchor investor has been able to contribute to the

structuring of this investment proposal raising standards and thus the Fund

Manager is now better positioned to attract international reputable private and

public investors for the long-term.







