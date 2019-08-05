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ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Montant
100 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 100 000 000 €
Déchets solides : 8 442 000 €
Eau, assainissement : 12 558 000 €
Énergie : 17 000 000 €
Services : 25 000 000 €
Industrie : 37 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
9/12/2019 : 8 442 000 €
9/12/2019 : 12 558 000 €
9/12/2019 : 17 000 000 €
9/12/2019 : 25 000 000 €
9/12/2019 : 37 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient l’entreprise de services collectifs Acsm Agam

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
5 août 2019
Statut
Référence
Signé | 09/12/2019
20190260
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
ACSM-AGAM SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
EUR 237 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Services - Information et communication
  • Industrie - Construction
  • Services - Transports et entreposage
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
  • Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the 2019-2023 investment programme of ACSM-AGAM, an Italian public utility services company. Investments will have geographical diversification across all the areas serviced by the company. This is a multi-sector operation as it includes integrated water sector, solid waste, electricity distribution, district heating, public lighting, IT and cyber security and smart city schemes.

This operation supports regional, national and European objectives related to increase energy efficiency, by reducing energy and water losses. The investments will improve the quality and quantity of the services provided as well as reduce emissions of CO2 and other pollutants harmful to the environment and the climate. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (energy efficiency, renewable energy) and environment (tackling climate change) and in line with EIB's priority of energy lending aiming at energy efficiency.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and help to mitigate climate change. The sub-projects to be financed are small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. Due to their technical characteristics, the subprojects to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine according to Annex I of the said Directive whether an environmental impact assessment is required. The EIB will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and EU specific sectoral regulations, as well as its capacity to support EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, facilitating public access to environmentally relevant information. The environmental and social due diligence will also appraise the ACSM-AGAM's capability to ensure compliance with EIB's environmental and social standards and requirements. The Climate Action share is estimated to account around 50%. This will be assessed in details during the EIB project due diligence.

ACSM-AGAM is a public company and therefore subject to EU public procurement legislation. The EIB will therefore require to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
24/12/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
08/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
21/12/2019 - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient l’entreprise de services collectifs Acsm Agam

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Date de publication
24 Dec 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
122975011
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190260
Secteur(s)
Services
Industrie
Eau, assainissement
Déchets solides
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Date de publication
8 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
248499989
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20190260
Secteur(s)
Services
Industrie
Eau, assainissement
Déchets solides
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
scoreboard - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Date de publication
20 Dec 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
prêts
Numéro du document
125677358
Thématique du document
EFSI Obligation légale
Type de document
Tableau de bord
Numéro du projet
20190260
Dernière mise à jour
21 Dec 2019
Secteur(s)
Services, Industrie, Eau, assainissement, Déchets solides, Énergie
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Fiche technique
ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient l’entreprise de services collectifs Acsm Agam

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : la BEI soutient l’entreprise de services collectifs Acsm Agam
Autres liens
Related public register
24/12/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION
Related EFSI register
21/12/2019 - ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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