ACSM-AGAM ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CLIMATE ACTION

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and help to mitigate climate change. The sub-projects to be financed are small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. Due to their technical characteristics, the subprojects to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine according to Annex I of the said Directive whether an environmental impact assessment is required. The EIB will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and EU specific sectoral regulations, as well as its capacity to support EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, facilitating public access to environmentally relevant information. The environmental and social due diligence will also appraise the ACSM-AGAM's capability to ensure compliance with EIB's environmental and social standards and requirements. The Climate Action share is estimated to account around 50%. This will be assessed in details during the EIB project due diligence.