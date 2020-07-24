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ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND

Signature(s)

Montant
15 003 810,65 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Kenya : 15 003 810,65 €
Services : 15 003 810,65 €
Date(s) de signature
15/07/2021 : 15 003 810,65 €
Autres liens
Related public register
19/02/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Communiqués associés
Kenya : la BEI appuie l’ouverture d’un entrepôt frigorifique ultramoderne en Afrique
Projet apparenté
ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
24 juillet 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/07/2021
20190170
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
ARCH EMERGING MARKETS PARTNERS LTD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 18 million (EUR 15 million)
USD 100 million (EUR 83 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Equity fund targeting greenfield investments in cold chain solutions in East Africa.

The Fund will invest equity or equity-related funds primarily into greenfield assets in temperature-controlled supply chains. The project comprises storage, distribution and related services and activities that maintain a given temperature range for a product or range of products. Target clients are expected to be active mainly in the agriculture/food (~90%) and vaccines/medicine (~10%) sectors. The promoter intends to complement the energy provision needs with off-grid renewable power production (mainly using solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage), seeking to minimise environment and climate impacts.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Given the technical characteristics of the potential investments contemplated by the Fund, some of them will require a full environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal. The Fund will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish the appropriate management systems so as to comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank. The assessment of the environmental and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will have to carry out for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles of EIA Directive and the EIB Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the application of Best Available Techniques.

The Bank will require the Fund to ensure that all investments will be done in accordance with the principles and provisions of the Bank's procurement core requirements, as per the Equity Risk Guidelines. This includes ensuring that procured works, goods and services are of appropriate quality, acquired at economic prices and in a timely manner and not the result of a discrimination of suppliers based on their nationality or of a preference given to works, goods or services originating in the beneficiary country. EIB-eligible investments will need to follow the appropriate procedures, in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, in particular with regard to the granting/obtaining of concessions (or other contractual arrangements), notably in terms of international publicity, traceability and the non-discrimination of bidders. The Fund is currently developing a Procurement Policy, and will be required to integrate it into the Fund's procedures. The assessment of the procurement procedures and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the Fund will carry out for every project. The Bank will be consulted both for the final drafting of the Fund's Procurement documentation and procedures, as well as for the incorporation of Procurement obligations into the Fund's legal documentation.

Documents liés
19/02/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Kenya : la BEI appuie l’ouverture d’un entrepôt frigorifique ultramoderne en Afrique

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Date de publication
19 Feb 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
135044478
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190170
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Ethiopie
Kenya
Régional - Afrique de l'Est
Rwanda
Tanzanie
Ouganda
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
19/02/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Fiche technique
ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Communiqués associés
Kenya : la BEI appuie l’ouverture d’un entrepôt frigorifique ultramoderne en Afrique
Projet apparenté
ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Kenya : la BEI appuie l’ouverture d’un entrepôt frigorifique ultramoderne en Afrique
Autres liens
Related public register
19/02/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARCH COLD CHAIN SOLUTIONS EAST AFRICA FUND
Projet apparenté
ACP GLOBAL AUTHORISATION IX

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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