Sevilla Social Housing

It is foreseen that the operation's environmental impact at the construction stage will be short-lived and reversible, and at a level deemed acceptable. Some of the expected negative effects include traffic and dust during construction, which will be alleviated by appropriate site organization and construction management. The construction of the new social and affordable housing units will meet good environmental standards and will contribute to maintain and improve the quality of the built environment. Spain, as an EU Member State, has harmonized its environmental legislation with the relevant EU Directives: the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/53/EU amending the 2011/92/EU, the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU. None of the project components, given their size and nature, will require an EIA. The project does not require a SEA per se as the entire project is part of a General Urban Plan, which has undergone a SEA. None of the project components will be located inside or near a Natura 2000 area and there will be no impacts on any protected site. After completion of works, new buildings and refurbished buildings will contribute to reduce the energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation). After completion of works, new buildings and refurbished buildings will contribute to reduce the energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).