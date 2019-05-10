SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING STUTTGART

The investment loan concerns the financing of an investment programme of comprehensive retrofitting and new construction of rented social and affordable housing. The promoter is a large housing provider in the city. Housing demand and need for households with low income is very robust. The project will contribute to alleviating the shortages in the city's social and affordable housing supply. Stuttgart with a population of 628 000 is the Capital of the federal state of Baden-Wurttemberg (population 11.02 million) in the south-west of Germany. According to the city's long-term housing plan, between 2012 and 2030 an additional population of more than 6% is forecast. The new housing is expected to achieve an energy efficiency performance above legal building standards (near zero energy/KfW 55 standard), to be supported partly by KfW funding.