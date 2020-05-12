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GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
41 325 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Macédoine du Nord : 41 325 000 €
Énergie : 41 325 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/12/2021 : 12 425 000 €
22/12/2021 : 28 900 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 12 425 000 € fourni par WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Autres liens
Related public register
13/04/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
12 mai 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/12/2021
20180836
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
JSC FOR PERFORMING ENERGY ACTIVITIES NATIONAL ENERGY RESOURCES SKOPJE IN STATE OWNERSHIP
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 41 million
EUR 58 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the construction in North Macedonia of a gas interconnection with Greece, identified as a Project of Mutual Interest by the Energy Community. The Greece side is covered by the project "GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART 2019-0190".

The main objective of the project is to enable security of gas supply for North Macedonia, through a diversification of gas sources and access routes. The project will also pave the way for further integration of the national gas market and infrastructure within both the Western Balkans region and the EU.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns the construction of a 68 km gas pipeline in North Macedonia, part of the 123 km gas interconnector between North Macedonia and Greece. The investment is a key energy infrastructure for North Macedonia that will help mitigate market failures in the energy sector, by ensuring security of supply, diversification of energy sources, increased competition via integration of energy markets and economic, social and territorial cohesion by linking North Macedonia, a pre - accession country, with the region and EU. The project is aligned with national objectives and priorities. It is also in line with EU policies, being indicated as a Project of Mutual Interest according to the EU Energy Community and being included as a flagship project in the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans. The most important economic and social benefit stems from the security of supply feature. The EIB's involvement ensures that NER JSC has access to funding and helps mobilising EU grant funds, both for investment and technical assistance, by signalling that the project is good and worth supporting, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation. The Bank's presence ensures compliance with EU policies and international standards, offering valuable technical advice.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

It is required the project compliance with the national Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation that has been drafted by transposing EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC will be verified during the appraisal. With regards to regulations concerning the protection of habitats, respective EU Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC) are considered to be transposed, subject to verification during the appraisal. A social assessment will also be undertaken as part of the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie au titre du MPE

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Documents liés
13/04/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
14/04/2021 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
14/04/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
14/04/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
14/08/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
Date de publication
13 Apr 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140283481
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180836
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Date de publication
14 Apr 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140279047
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes
Numéro du projet
20180836
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Date de publication
14 Apr 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140281480
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180836
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Date de publication
14 Apr 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140279257
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180836
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Date de publication
14 Aug 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
135540095
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180836
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Macédoine du Nord
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/04/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Fiche technique
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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