NCSR DEMOKRITOS INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION PROJECT

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The project comprises the expansion and modernisation of the research and development infrastructure within the Greek National Centre for Scientific Research "Demokritos" including its Lefkippos Technology Park. The project involves the construction of three new buildings, the demolition and reconstruction of another building and the renovation of seven other buildings. The project will seek to build, renovate and equip just over 38 000 square meters of improved facilities to continue to support and strengthen the research and development activities at Demokritos.
The project addresses a generic failure to invest in crucial public research infrastructure in Greece and supports the expansion of research and business activities at Demokritos by co-financing the construction of four new research buildings and the renovation of seven other existing ones within the campus of "Demokritos" in Athens, Greece.
The project covers research facilities of a kind which are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The project will contain new construction of and renovation to public buildings; therefore, compliance with directive 2010/32/EU on the energy performance in buildings will be verified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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