NCSR DEMOKRITOS INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION PROJECT

The project covers research facilities of a kind which are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The project will contain new construction of and renovation to public buildings; therefore, compliance with directive 2010/32/EU on the energy performance in buildings will be verified during the appraisal.