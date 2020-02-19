GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)

The project falls under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which the Member States shall determine, based on defined criteria, whether the project shall be subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), including public consultation. The promoters carried out the relevant environmental impact assessments, including public consultation, and the environmental permit has been issued in Q3 2019. The EIA and the permitting will be assessed during appraisal for conformity with relevant EU Directives, including Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) as well as the Marine Strategy Framework Directive (2008/56/EC) and Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive (2001/42/EC).

The promoters have been assessed by the EIB as being a private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoters are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.