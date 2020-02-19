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GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)

Signature(s)

Montant
75 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 75 000 000 €
Énergie : 75 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
31/05/2022 : 75 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
20/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Resumé Non Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Contexte et objectifs du projet
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Mesures prévues par les Maîtres d'ouvrage
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Impacts cumulés
Related public register
21/05/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Etat initial de l'environnement du projet
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Effets et impacts du projet sur l'environnement et la santé

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 février 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 31/05/2022
20180690
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
LES EOLIENNES FLOTTANTES DU GOLFE DU LION SAS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 75 million
EUR 300 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project includes the design, installation, operation and maintenance of a 30MW floating offshore wind farm 16km off the coast of France, in 75m water depth.The project consists of three floating substructures, 10 MW wind turbines and the relevant balance of plant components (intra array cable, anchoring etc). The export cable to the shore and the land route will be installed by the transmission system operator at the cost of the project company.

The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and greenhouse gas emission reduction, it thus contributes to environmental objectives. The project will contribute to the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources and transversal objectives of climate action as well as social cohesion. Floating turbines could allow projects to access better wind resources in deeper waters (for which the fixed-foundation solution would likely be too costly) and generate potential savings with regards to foundations and installation costs. The project is thus likely to contribute to the advance of EU technological leadership in wind energy and therefore support long-term EU economic growth.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project falls under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which the Member States shall determine, based on defined criteria, whether the project shall be subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), including public consultation. The promoters carried out the relevant environmental impact assessments, including public consultation, and the environmental permit has been issued in Q3 2019. The EIA and the permitting will be assessed during appraisal for conformity with relevant EU Directives, including Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) as well as the Marine Strategy Framework Directive (2008/56/EC) and Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive (2001/42/EC).

The promoters have been assessed by the EIB as being a private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoters are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
20/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Resumé Non Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Contexte et objectifs du projet
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Mesures prévues par les Maîtres d'ouvrage
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Impacts cumulés
21/05/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Etat initial de l'environnement du projet
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Effets et impacts du projet sur l'environnement et la santé

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Resumé Non Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Date de publication
20 Mar 2020
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
125575734
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180690
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Contexte et objectifs du projet
Date de publication
24 Mar 2020
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
125569044
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180690
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Mesures prévues par les Maîtres d'ouvrage
Date de publication
24 Mar 2020
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
125568044
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180690
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Impacts cumulés
Date de publication
24 Mar 2020
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
125565106
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180690
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
Date de publication
21 May 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
123774616
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180690
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Etat initial de l'environnement du projet
Date de publication
24 Mar 2020
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
125558439
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180690
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Effets et impacts du projet sur l'environnement et la santé
Date de publication
24 Mar 2020
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
125574701
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180690
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Resumé Non Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Contexte et objectifs du projet
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Mesures prévues par les Maîtres d'ouvrage
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Impacts cumulés
Related public register
21/05/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Etat initial de l'environnement du projet
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Effets et impacts du projet sur l'environnement et la santé
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
Fiche technique
GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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