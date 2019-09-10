VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The ViA15 Project will increase the capacity and improve road safety of the Dutch motorway network in the vicinity of Arnhem. The project consists of: 1. Construction of a new 12km section extending the A15 from Ressen to the A12 2. Widening of the existing A15 between Valburg and Ressen 3. Widening of ~11km on the A12 between Duiven and Oud-Dijk The new 12km extension of the A15 will include a sunken section and bridges over existing infrastructure. On both motorways a number of junctions will be redesigned and reconstructed.
The ViA15 project in the Netherlands is a missing link on the core TEN-T network. The project will increase the capacity and improve road safety of the Dutch motorway network in the Netherlands-Germany border area in the vicinity of the municipality of Arnhem. The project will also facilitate international traffic flows from the Rotterdam Port towards Germany / rest of Europe. The project consists of: 1. Construction of a new 12km section extending the A15 from Ressen to the A12 2. Widening of the existing A15 between Valburg and Ressen 3. Widening of ~11km on the A12 between Duiven and Oud-Dijk The new 12km extension of the A15 will include a sunken section and bridges over existing infrastructure. On both motorways a number of junctions will be redesigned and reconstructed. The promoter is the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment represented by Rijkswaterstaat.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. During appraisal, the Services will review the ESIA process, and verify whether the Environmental Impact Statement ("MER") originally issued in 2008 has been amended as needed to address the comments received during the review period. The Bank will also review the progress on the appeals related to the project by the courts ("Raad van State"). The compliance of the project with the prescriptions of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with all the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and 2007/66EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Compliance with the EU and national regulations will be established during appraisal.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.