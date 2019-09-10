Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP

Signature(s)

Montant
499 008 085,37 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pays-Bas : 499 008 085,37 €
Transports : 499 008 085,37 €
Date(s) de signature
9/12/2025 : 20 689 318,95 €
9/12/2025 : 478 318 766,42 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Related public register
12/12/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 décembre 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 09/12/2025
20180217
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
KONINKRIJK DER NEDERLANDEN
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1633 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The ViA15 Project will increase the capacity and improve road safety of the Dutch motorway network in the vicinity of Arnhem. The project consists of: 1. Construction of a new 12km section extending the A15 from Ressen to the A12 2. Widening of the existing A15 between Valburg and Ressen 3. Widening of ~11km on the A12 between Duiven and Oud-Dijk The new 12km extension of the A15 will include a sunken section and bridges over existing infrastructure. On both motorways a number of junctions will be redesigned and reconstructed.

The ViA15 project in the Netherlands is a missing link on the core TEN-T network. The project will increase the capacity and improve road safety of the Dutch motorway network in the Netherlands-Germany border area in the vicinity of the municipality of Arnhem. The project will also facilitate international traffic flows from the Rotterdam Port towards Germany / rest of Europe. The project consists of: 1. Construction of a new 12km section extending the A15 from Ressen to the A12 2. Widening of the existing A15 between Valburg and Ressen 3. Widening of ~11km on the A12 between Duiven and Oud-Dijk The new 12km extension of the A15 will include a sunken section and bridges over existing infrastructure. On both motorways a number of junctions will be redesigned and reconstructed. The promoter is the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment represented by Rijkswaterstaat.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. During appraisal, the Services will review the ESIA process, and verify whether the Environmental Impact Statement ("MER") originally issued in 2008 has been amended as needed to address the comments received during the review period. The Bank will also review the progress on the appeals related to the project by the courts ("Raad van State"). The compliance of the project with the prescriptions of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be reviewed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with all the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and 2007/66EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Compliance with the EU and national regulations will be established during appraisal.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
10 septembre 2019
9 décembre 2025
Documents liés
12/12/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Autres liens
Fiche technique
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Date de publication
12 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
250441375
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180217
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
12/12/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP
Fiche technique
VIA15 NETHERLANDS PPP

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes