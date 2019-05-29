RENFE SUBURBAN SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT MADRID

The project supports the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduces related negative transport externalities. The project is expected to generate operating and maintenance costs savings. It should also improve the quality, accessibility and comfort of the services, as well as reduce the number of incidences. As one of the pillars of the plan for improvement of suburban services, fleet renewal is expected to foster modal shift from road to rail (or at least maintain rail modal share) and therefore to contribute to the reduction of accidents, pollution and noise levels especially within urban agglomerations, as well as carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The project will thus contribute to meeting the Bank's target for support to climate action. The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. The project's compliance with the Lending Policy for Transport (Decision CA/452/11) is to be confirmed during the appraisal.