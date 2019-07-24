EIB-CDC PLATFORM - CLEAN BUSES

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project consists in financing an Investment Platform for the renewal of zero-emission bus fleets promoted and co-financed by the French National Promotional Institution (NPBI) Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC). The Platform's main goal is to support French public authorities and accelerate their transition from existing conventional bus fleets (internal combustion engine, mainly diesel) to zero emission or ultra-low emissions busses, starting with those in urban areas. The Platform will provide loans to French public authorities with a remuneration system based upon the energy savings derived from the use of electric buses. The project is part of a second wave of operations included in the Cleaner Transport Facility (CTF), a joint initiative by the European Commission and the EIB launched in December 2016. The CTF aims at accelerating the deployment of the Alternative Fuels Directive to step up the pace towards low emissions mobility.
The main goal of the project is to accelerate the transition towards low emission public transport in accordance to EU Critical Dilution Volume (CDV) regulation and the French Energy Transition Act ("loi relative à la transition énergétique pour la croissance verte - LTCEV). The project is expected to generate a substantial level of environmental benefits in terms of reduced air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and noise, in particular in urban areas.
The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU Directives and the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.The proposed investments of electric buses and charging infrastructure is not subject to environmental impact assessment processes under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC; therefore no EIA will be required for those components. However, in the case an infrastructure component were to be screened in under Annex II, the Bank will require the compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directive and to be informed of the screening decision from Competent Authority. The project is expected to have an overall positive environmental impact on the environment. The project should contribute to reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and air pollutant emissions.
The EIB will require the Platform to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC or 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.