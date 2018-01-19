RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

District heating projects typically fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the Directive. The district heating works are planned on the existing systems, which have been initially screened out based on their technical characteristics and criteria defined in the national regulation. During appraisal, the EIB will assess the environmental and social risks of the project and alignment with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation, including Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU. This includes review of environmental permitting screening decisions and related environmental management plans. The Project is not expected to have any significant impact on sites of nature conservation. The expected main negative impacts of the Project schemes are related to construction works. These impacts are temporary in nature and can be appropriately mitigated applying proper industrial working practices. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment. It will use efficiently generated heat from cogeneration plants and will reduce heat losses from the networks. In this way it will ensure the supply of reliable and efficient heating to consumers while reducing air pollution emissions including greenhouse gases.