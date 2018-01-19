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RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

Signature(s)

Montant
30 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 30 000 000 €
Énergie : 30 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/05/2019 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
21 janvier 2019
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/05/2019
20180119
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
COMPAGNIE DE CHAUFFAGE INTERCOMMUNALE DE L'AGGLOMERATION GRENOBLOISE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
EUR 60 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the expansion and modernisation of the district heating service of the Grenoble-Alpes Métropole, a region located in eastern France, in the Isère department.

The project will support a 5-year investment programme to further develop the Grenoble District Heating (DH) network, the second biggest in France. The loan will finance investments in heat generation upgrades aiming at increasing efficiency and penetration of renewable sources and also distribution network developments.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

District heating projects typically fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the Directive. The district heating works are planned on the existing systems, which have been initially screened out based on their technical characteristics and criteria defined in the national regulation. During appraisal, the EIB will assess the environmental and social risks of the project and alignment with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation, including Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU. This includes review of environmental permitting screening decisions and related environmental management plans. The Project is not expected to have any significant impact on sites of nature conservation. The expected main negative impacts of the Project schemes are related to construction works. These impacts are temporary in nature and can be appropriately mitigated applying proper industrial working practices. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment. It will use efficiently generated heat from cogeneration plants and will reduce heat losses from the networks. In this way it will ensure the supply of reliable and efficient heating to consumers while reducing air pollution emissions including greenhouse gases.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
11/06/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
08/02/2019 - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Date de publication
11 Jun 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
83890495
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180119
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
scoreboard - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Date de publication
8 Feb 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
prêts
Numéro du document
88681243
Thématique du document
EFSI Obligation légale
Type de document
Tableau de bord
Numéro du projet
20180119
Dernière mise à jour
8 Feb 2019
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/06/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE
Fiche technique
RESEAU DE CHALEUR GRENOBLE METROPOLE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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