CYPRUS RE AND EE SMALL INVESTMENTS

The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the Promoter/Financial institutions (FIs) to ensure the sub-projects' compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The sub-projects envisaged to be financed under this loan are expected to be developed by private entities, which are not subject to EU Directives with regard to the public procurement or concessions. However, if during appraisal it is found that public procurement procedures are applicable for some sub-projects, the Bank will require the FIs to ensure that contracts for the implementation of these sub-projects will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.