CYPRUS RE AND EE SMALL INVESTMENTS

Fiche récapitulative
The project consists of an EIB Lending facility for the financing of projects in the wider areas of energy efficiency and renewable energy. The facility will blend with the European Structural and Investment Fund (ESIF) allocations through setting up a financial instrument for financing new investments in the above-mentioned areas.
The project is a critical component of the country's energy strategy in line with the EU regulations. It is financed under the EIB climate action and will contribute to achieve Cyprus' 2020 targets to reduce CO2 emissions, by financing energy efficiency and renewable energy sources. Furthermore, it will contribute to achieving the relevant targets set in the Operational Programme Competitiveness and Sustainable Development 2014-2020 of which the said project forms an integral part.
The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the Promoter/Financial institutions (FIs) to ensure the sub-projects' compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
The sub-projects envisaged to be financed under this loan are expected to be developed by private entities, which are not subject to EU Directives with regard to the public procurement or concessions. However, if during appraisal it is found that public procurement procedures are applicable for some sub-projects, the Bank will require the FIs to ensure that contracts for the implementation of these sub-projects will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
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Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
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Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.