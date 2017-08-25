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The project involves the design, construction and equipment of a new state-of-the-art medical simulations centre at the Poznan Medical University. The project also includes the construction of the new building for the Faculty of Pharmacy and extension and rehabilitation of two university hospitals.
The project aims to increase the educational, scientific and clinical potential of the Medical University in Poznan (UMP) by the design, construction and equipment of i) the Medical Simulations Centre, ii) the new seat of the Faculty of Pharmacy, iii) the extension and modernisation of the Heliodor Swiecicki University Hospital (emergency ward) and the Przemienienie Panskie Hospital (ophthalmic ward). Both hospitals are fully owned by the Medical University in Poznan and both are part of the Hospital Network. The project will help to modernise the curricula for undergraduate medical, pharmacy and health sciences students using top notch simulations' technology. The Medical Simulations Centre will also host, besides simulations units, departments of medical informatics, biostatistics and medicine of catastrophes. The new building of the faculty of pharmacy will host scientific laboratories of the Centre of Innovative Pharmaceutical Technologies as well as didactic premises. The construction of the new premises will add to intensification of scientific activities at UMP. The project is located in Poznan, Wielkopolskie voievodship, which is a convergence area.
The project comprises the construction of academic buildings and medical facilities. These types of projects are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during the appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, public buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during the appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as medical training and healthcare are elements of social cohesion and economic development.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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