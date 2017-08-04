Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION

Signature(s)

Montant
167 500 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Finlande : 167 500 000 €
Industrie : 167 500 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/12/2024 : 17 500 000 €
20/08/2024 : 150 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Communiqués associés
Finlande : l’UE et Sibanye-Stillwater, via son projet Keliber lithium en Finlande, unissent leurs forces dans le cadre d’un accord de 150 millions d’euros visant à améliorer l’accès de l’UE aux matériaux pour batteries et sa résilience dans ce domaine

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
24 septembre 2019
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/08/2024
20170804
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
KELIBER OY
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 270 million
EUR 723 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Mining and production of battery grade lithium (Li) hydroxide. The project comprises the successive development and mining of several Li-mineral ore mines, a concentrator plant to produce an ore concentrate and an innovative first-of-a-kind hydro-metallurgical processing plant to produce battery grade lithium hydroxide (LiOH) with a nominal capacity of 15 kt/a.

The product is intended as a high-grade lithium hydroxide mainly for the Li-ion battery cell manufacturing industry in Europe.

Additionnalité et impact

The project will implement the first integrated high purity, battery grade Li hydroxide (LiOH) manufacturing facility in Europe, including mines, concentration and final refining. Moreover, it will be the first deployment at commercial scale of an innovative and breakthrough process for LiOH manufacturing that has a reduced environmental and carbon footprint compared to the existing predominant manufacturers. Lithium is a critical raw material due to its supply risk and economic importance for the EU and the transition in energy and transport.

The project addresses the several market failures. Imperfect competition is present in the field of the battery manufacturing supply chain, mainly served by dominant non-EU LiOH and Lithium Carbonate (LiCO) manufacturers. As well, imperfect and asymmetric information affects the Project, as the promoter is investing in innovative technology competing with established companies and technologies.

Along its positive environmental and climate externalities the project will support innovation in the battery supply chain and processing of critical raw materials and hence as well generate positive knowledge externalities. EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and likely improve its financing conditions.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project concerns capital investments for the mining of lithium-rich rock deposits and for the processing into high purity lithium hydroxide, falling under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
11/09/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Finlande : l’UE et Sibanye-Stillwater, via son projet Keliber lithium en Finlande, unissent leurs forces dans le cadre d’un accord de 150 millions d’euros visant à améliorer l’accès de l’UE aux matériaux pour batteries et sa résilience dans ce domaine

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Date de publication
12 Sep 2024
Langue
finlandais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169356641
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170804
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Date de publication
11 Sep 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
215574917
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170804
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Finlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Fiche technique
KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Communiqués associés
Finlande : l’UE et Sibanye-Stillwater, via son projet Keliber lithium en Finlande, unissent leurs forces dans le cadre d’un accord de 150 millions d’euros visant à améliorer l’accès de l’UE aux matériaux pour batteries et sa résilience dans ce domaine

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Finlande : l’UE et Sibanye-Stillwater, via son projet Keliber lithium en Finlande, unissent leurs forces dans le cadre d’un accord de 150 millions d’euros visant à améliorer l’accès de l’UE aux matériaux pour batteries et sa résilience dans ce domaine
Autres liens
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes