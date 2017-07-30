JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I

The project consists of the construction of the Bazizui navigation hub on the Xinjiang river, one of the five major river systems in the Jiangxi province in China. The proposed project is part of a larger and more comprehensive waterborne transport infrastructure programme, involving other internal waterways projects on the Xinjiang and Ganjiang rivers. After project completion, the cargo expected to be transported in the waterway will be mainly solid bulk and general cargo.

The project will increase the capacity and efficiency of the waterborne transport system in the Jiangxi Province by increasing the river depth and extending the navigability period upstream to other important prefecture level capitals of the Jiangxi Province (Shangrao and Yingtan). By enhancing the efficiency and reducing costs associated with the waterborne transport system, the project fosters the modal shift from other more carbon-intensive types of transport, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and therefore contributing to the EIB Climate Change objectives. The economic benefits of the project stem from the transport cost reductions that can be obtained through such additional capacity and efficiency on inland navigation operations. Existing inland waterway transport users will see transport costs reduced as a result of the economies of scale made possible by the project. The cost reduction will also make inland waterway transport attractive for other cargo flows currently handled by road or rail.