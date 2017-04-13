PORTUGUESE PORTS PRIVATE INVESTMENT PLAN 2017-19

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Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project consists of the capacity expansion of the existing container terminals in Leixões (Porto) and Alcântara (Lisboa), in Portugal. The investments, which will be undertaken by the private operator, include new handling equipment and additional civil works, like earthworks and demolitions, pavements, access improvement, new buildings, and services and utilities. The aim of the project is to provide the terminals with enough capacity to accommodate more traffic and to alleviate operational constraints.
The project will contribute to develop strategic transport projects, including Trans-European Transport Networks (TEN-T), and will support maritime transport as an alternative to other less sustainable transport modes. The project will increase the capacity and efficiency of freight logistics in the ports. This will decrease maritime transport costs of import and export goods and will have a positive impact on the competitiveness of the regions, supporting sustainable growth and employment in Europe. The port of Leixões is located in a Cohesion Priority Region for the 2014-2020 programming period.
Compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC as amended by 2014/52/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed in detail during appraisal for each sub-project.
The concessions to develop and operate the container terminals located at the Leixões (Porto) and Alcântara (Lisboa) were awarded prior to the entry into force of Directive 2014/23/EU, regulating the award of concession contracts. During appraisal, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the concessions were awarded in line with the applicable European legal framework at the time of the award and/or with the Principles of the EU Treaty. The Bank will assess if the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, and if so, then the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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