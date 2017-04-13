PORTUGUESE PORTS PRIVATE INVESTMENT PLAN 2017-19

The concessions to develop and operate the container terminals located at the Leixões (Porto) and Alcântara (Lisboa) were awarded prior to the entry into force of Directive 2014/23/EU, regulating the award of concession contracts. During appraisal, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the concessions were awarded in line with the applicable European legal framework at the time of the award and/or with the Principles of the EU Treaty. The Bank will assess if the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, and if so, then the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.