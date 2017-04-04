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DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND

Signature(s)

Montant
29 932 519,02 €
Secteur(s)
Énergie : 29 932 519,02 €
Date(s) de signature
17/07/2018 : 2 870 159,73 €
17/07/2018 : 13 469 633,56 €
17/07/2018 : 13 592 725,73 €
Autres liens
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 juillet 2017
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/07/2018
20170404
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
DENHAM CAPITAL
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 35 million (EUR 30 million)
USD 1000 million (EUR 851 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of an equity participation in a fund investing in energy and renewable energy generation projects in Africa, southeast Asia and Latin America.

The fund aims to invest across five to eight investment platforms by backing experienced power project developers/management teams with deep knowledge of local markets.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Given the technical characteristics of the potential investments (large greenfield power-generation projects) contemplated by the fund, most of them will require a full environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). The fund is currently developing a fully-fledged environmental and social management system (ESMS), and will be required to integrate it into the fund's procedures. The assessment of the environmental and social (E&S) impact and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will carry out for every project. The bank will be consulted both for the final drafting of the fund's E&S documentation and procedures, as well as for the incorporation of E&S obligations into the fund's legal documentation. The capacity of the fund manager to assess and monitor E&S impact and risks of the individual investments and to implement the necessary requirements/mitigation in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation, as well as the bank's E&S standards, will be further assessed during appraisal.

The bank will require the fund to ensure that implementation of the projects they invest in has been and will be done in accordance with the bank's Guide to Procurement (in line with the bank's Equity Risk Guidelines). Of particular relevance will be to ensure that for EIB-eligible investment, appropriate procedures have been followed with regard to the granting/obtaining of concessions (or other contractual arrangements) in line with EIB procurement standards, notably in terms of international publicity, traceability and non-discrimination of bidders.

Documents liés
15/01/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
08/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Date de publication
15 Jan 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
76997193
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170404
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Régional - Afrique
Régional - Asie
Régional - Amérique latine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Date de publication
8 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233420327
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20170404
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Régional - Afrique
Régional - Asie
Régional - Amérique latine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND
Fiche technique
DENHAM INTERNATIONAL POWER FUND

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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