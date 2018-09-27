E-80 HIGHWAY NIS-MERDARE PHASE I

The project lies on the indicative Orient/East Mediterranean extended Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and South East Europe Transport Observatory (SEETO) Route 7 corridor, a 314-km long corridor which connects Lezhe in Albania through Pristina in Kosovo* to Nis in Serbia. The project forms part of the broader improvement of the road corridor between Nis and Pristina, pre-identified as a priority in the 2015 Connectivity Agenda. The project is included in the priority project list of the SEETO Comprehensive Network Multi Annual Development Plan 2014-2018. The project is included in the Single Project Pipeline agreed between the Government of Serbia and European Commission. The project is consistent with: the 2013 Stabilisation and Association Agreement between the EU and Serbia; and, 2017 Transport Treaty between the Western Balkan Six, including Serbia, and EU. The project is prioritised within the Government of Serbia's Transport Strategy, 2016-25. The project is eligible under Article 309(c), Transport Projects of Common Interest. In addition, it is also eligible under Article 309(a), Mandate Balkans. The project benefits from three Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) technical assistance grants: for the preparation of the pre-feasibility study, feasibility study and now detailed design. The Government of Serbia is also applying for a WBIF investment grant, valued at up to 20% of the total investment cost, which is expected to become available from the beginning of 2019. The project's consistency to the EIB's Transport Lending Policy (CA/452/11) is to be confirmed during the appraisal. * This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.