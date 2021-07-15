KLAIPEDA SEAPORT III

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- Transports - Transports et entreposage
As part of the implementation of the Master Plan of the Port of Klaipeda (Republic of Lithuania), the project includes the rehabilitation, extension and/or deepening of nearly 3.7 km of quay walls of the port in order to facilitate access for larger vessels, which will result in productivity improvements for the port and its operators. The depth and length of the various berths will be increased and certain railway facilities adjacent to the quay walls will be upgraded.
The project will support the development of a core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) seaport located in the city of Klaipeda, Lithuania on a Core Network Corridor. The principal purpose of the project is for the seaport to be able to accommodate larger vessels, increase total cargo handling capacity and therefore lead to significant productivity improvements.
The proposed loan is to Klaipeda State Seaport Authority loan to Klaipeda State Seaport Authority in Lithuania. The EIB co-financed project allows larger and deeper vessels to use the cargo terminals in the Port of Klaipeda. The Port of Klaipeda is a rail connected core TEN-T port on the North-Sea Baltic corridor. Located in a less developed region in the EU, the project increases the connectivity of the Baltic region with overseas import and export markets.
The project improves the efficiency and environmental performance of the maritime supply chain and supports a modal shift to more environmentally sustainable transport modes, reducing road transport across Europe. The EIB financing will complement EU grants. The proposed loan will diversify KSSA funding sources and debt maturity profile. The financial contribution of the EIB loan comes in particular from its long maturity and from the flexible usage terms offered by the EIB.
The Promoter has provided screening decisions issued by the environmental competent authority for the sub-projects to be financed by the EIB. In addition, the Promoter has provided details about other interventions within the port limits that are linked to the scope of works to be financed under the EIB loan (deepening of the navigation channel and breakwater enlargement). Compliance with the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, amongst others, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be further assessed in detail during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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