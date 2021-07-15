KLAIPEDA SEAPORT III

The proposed loan is to Klaipeda State Seaport Authority loan to Klaipeda State Seaport Authority in Lithuania. The EIB co-financed project allows larger and deeper vessels to use the cargo terminals in the Port of Klaipeda. The Port of Klaipeda is a rail connected core TEN-T port on the North-Sea Baltic corridor. Located in a less developed region in the EU, the project increases the connectivity of the Baltic region with overseas import and export markets.

The project improves the efficiency and environmental performance of the maritime supply chain and supports a modal shift to more environmentally sustainable transport modes, reducing road transport across Europe. The EIB financing will complement EU grants. The proposed loan will diversify KSSA funding sources and debt maturity profile. The financial contribution of the EIB loan comes in particular from its long maturity and from the flexible usage terms offered by the EIB.