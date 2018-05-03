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WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Montant
136 216 567,82 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 136 216 567,82 €
Aménagement urbain : 136 216 567,82 €
Date(s) de signature
8/05/2020 : 43 973 440,04 €
25/09/2019 : 45 542 525,34 €
26/09/2018 : 46 700 602,44 €
Autres liens
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related sub-project
WROCLAW URBAN TRANSPORT UPGRADE

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 mai 2018
Statut
Référence
Signé | 26/09/2018
20170080
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
CITY OF WROCLAW
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 600 million (EUR 139 million)
PLN 1570 million (EUR 363 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will support the city of Wroclaw's multi-annual investment programme for the period 2018-2022. The Project consists of several municipal schemes. Over 80% of the investments are urban transport schemes. The rest of the schemes primarily concern developing or upgrading housing, education, social and cultural facilities (with a focus on improving thermal efficiency). All schemes will be located in Wroclaw in the southwest of Poland.

The project supports the promoter's investment programme dedicated to the upgrade, modernisation and possibly the new construction of municipal infrastructure addressing needs in the identified sectors of transport, water and waste, social health, education, culture, sports and other public infrastructure and services, including energy efficiency measures. It is in line with the Bank's criteria for urban regeneration and integrated urban development.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Poland, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. If applicable, compliance with the other EU Directives and the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of European Union.

Commentaires

The city expects to sign PLN 200m in 2018-2019 and further amounts in the following years.

Documents liés
20/07/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
30/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Projets associés
Related sub-project
WROCLAW URBAN TRANSPORT UPGRADE

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Date de publication
20 Jul 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
75297776
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170080
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Date de publication
30 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
248524168
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20170080
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Fiche technique
WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related sub-project
WROCLAW URBAN TRANSPORT UPGRADE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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