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AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Montant
1 430 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 1 430 000 000 €
Transports : 1 430 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/01/2021 : 400 000 000 €
3/06/2024 : 430 000 000 €
19/10/2017 : 600 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Résumé non technique - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Résumé non technique - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Communiqués associés
Espagne : 600 millions d’euros à Adif AV pour le financement de la ligne ferroviaire à grande vitesse « Y Vasca »

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 juillet 2017
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/10/2017
20170041
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
ADIF
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1430 million
EUR 4860 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of the construction of approximately 160 km of new Y-shaped high speed railway line between Vitoria, Bilbao and San Sebastian. It consists of two branches: Vitoria-Bilbao and Bergara–San Sebastián, connected in the Bergara node. The project will also include the sections within the three cities' built-up areas and integration into the existing stations, plus the section from San Sebastián to Irún, connecting with the French border, which will be upgraded to a dual-track gauge along 17 km.

The project is expected to significantly reduce travel times between Vitoria, Bilbao and San Sebastian, making rail services more competitive and promoting modal shift from both road and air to rail. This is expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings, as well as environmental and safety benefits. The project contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and EIB's objectives on Climate Action.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project was included in the Spanish Infrastructure Plan 2005-2020, for which a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) was carried out. For most of the project the environmental and social aspects were analysed by the Bank for the AVE Y Vasca operation. This major part of the project was subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and received the relevant development consents; the absence of significant impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats and Birds Directives, was also confirmed by the competent authority. The appraisal of this operation will include an update on these environmental aspects, as well as analysis of the conformity with the requirements of the EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives of the sections not appraised during the previous EIB operation. The project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
11/10/2017 - Résumé non technique - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
03/10/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
11/10/2017 - Résumé non technique - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : 600 millions d’euros à Adif AV pour le financement de la ligne ferroviaire à grande vitesse « Y Vasca »

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Résumé non technique - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Date de publication
11 Oct 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
79127908
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170041
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Date de publication
3 Oct 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
74493568
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170041
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Date de publication
11 Oct 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
79108361
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20170041
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Résumé non technique - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Résumé non technique - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Fiche technique
AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Communiqués associés
Espagne : 600 millions d’euros à Adif AV pour le financement de la ligne ferroviaire à grande vitesse « Y Vasca »

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : 600 millions d’euros à Adif AV pour le financement de la ligne ferroviaire à grande vitesse « Y Vasca »
Autres liens
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Résumé non technique - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Résumé non technique - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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