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BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Montant
38 300 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Roumanie : 38 300 000 €
Industrie : 14 171 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 24 129 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/05/2020 : 2 590 000 €
20/05/2020 : 4 410 000 €
18/12/2019 : 11 581 000 €
18/12/2019 : 19 719 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI intensifie son soutien à l’amélioration de l’efficacité énergétique des immeubles d’habitation à Bucarest
Projet apparenté
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
9 octobre 2017
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/12/2019
20160952
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 6
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 38 million
EUR 58 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

This investment concerns the thermal retrofit of existing and the construction of new public schools and kindergartens as well as the thermal rehabilitation of multi-family residential buildings in the municipality of Sector 6 in Bucharest. The project will focus on thermal energy efficiency measures of the building envelope and internal equipment, including the installation of solar panels for electricity and hot water.

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The sub-projects to be financed are small residential and public buildings within the urban area of the municipality of Sector 6 and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impact. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The sub-projects consisting of thermal refurbishments of buildings and construction of new buildings as near Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) will comply with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU. For all buildings under the operation, energy performance certificates will be required.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Documents liés
02/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI intensifie son soutien à l’amélioration de l’efficacité énergétique des immeubles d’habitation à Bucarest

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Date de publication
2 Dec 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
78824220
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20160952
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Roumanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Fiche technique
BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI intensifie son soutien à l’amélioration de l’efficacité énergétique des immeubles d’habitation à Bucarest
Projet apparenté
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI intensifie son soutien à l’amélioration de l’efficacité énergétique des immeubles d’habitation à Bucarest
Autres liens
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S6 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Projet apparenté
ROMANIA MUNICIPAL EE PROGRAMME LOAN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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