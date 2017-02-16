UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE

The project concerns the second phase of University of Latvia's (UL) campus development plan. The proposed project will finance the construction and furnishing of two university facilities in the new Tornakalns campus, located in the direct vicinity of the historical city centre of Riga, next to the National Library. The purpose of the project is to support the modernisation of the university's infrastructure by building a new research and technology centre and a new study centre. UL's aim is to foster interdisciplinary synergies and cooperation between research institutes and study departments by increasing the quality and relevance of teaching, learning and academic research activities. Concentrating the research activities in a single location at the Tornakalns campus instead of using the current isolated facilities around the city of Riga will contribute to the overall quality of the academic space by ensuring a full campus experience for the students.