POZNAN INFRASTRUCTURE & SOCIAL FACILITY ACTION

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Part-financing of medium to large investment schemes in the city of Poznan relating mainly to urban transport, roads, education, social infrastructure and municipal services
The project consists of: • the construction of a new tram line, • 4 schemes for modernisation of tram lines, • the reconstruction of road civil structures, • the construction of a cycle/pedestrian bridge, • the construction of an education unit and social infrastructure. The project's objectives are: firstly, to improve the environment and reduce traffic congestion in Poznan by promoting sustainable public transport through modernisation and extension of the tram network; secondly, to improve the social environment by developing various social infrastructure facilities; and thirdly, to increase the attractiveness of Poznan by developing its educational facilities.
The project includes multiple schemes, some of which may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. For any scheme with a potential negative impact on a Natura 2000 area (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) the Bank requires the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a general requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. This will be addressed during appraisal for the concerned projects. The same principle applies for the refurbishment or construction of any buildings that may be included in any schemes forming part of the project: in this case, the Bank will require the promoter to comply with the EU Directive on energy performance of buildings.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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