S7 EXPRESSWAY SOUTH (LUBIEN-RABKA)

The project concerns the construction of an approximately 17 km long 2 x 2 lane expressway along the new alignment in southern voivodship of Poland – Malopolskie. It is part of the S7 road crossing Poland in the north-south direction, from Gdansk through Warsaw and further south to Krakow and Slovakia. The project addresses a section south of Krakow, between Lubien and Rabka, and will facilitate the passage of long-distance cross-border as well as regional traffic between Krakow region and Warsaw and will improve traffic conditions on a congested section between Krakow and Zakopane (the main Polish mountain resort) and Slovakia. The project includes construction of 2 km of road tunnel as well as approximately 5 km of viaducts and bridges, 2 interchanges and 3 service areas. The project will complement the investments made so far on the southern section of S7 expressway.