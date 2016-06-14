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WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Montant
906 743 692,33 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 906 743 692,33 €
Transports : 906 743 692,33 €
Date(s) de signature
7/04/2020 : 144 413 087,58 €
26/09/2019 : 341 911 513,35 €
29/06/2021 : 420 419 091,4 €
Autres liens
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage Two_Eastern Section
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage one_Western Section
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage Two_Western Section
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage one_Eastern Section
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION
Communiqués associés
Pologne : un coup d’accélérateur donné au métro de Varsovie grâce à un prêt de la BEI

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 juin 2016
Statut
Référence
Signé | 26/09/2019
20160050
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION
MIASTO STOLECZNE WARSZAWA, METRO WARSZAWSKIE SP ZOO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 4055 million (EUR 953 million)
PLN 8830 million (EUR 2074 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Construction of the 16.4 km long extension of metro line II in Warsaw and 14 new stations, purchase of 37 pieces of rolling stock for metro line II, construction of depot in Mory and purchase of 22 pieces of rolling stock to replace existing ones used on the first metro line

The project consists of extensions of the second metro line in Warsaw (the first phase was financed under two EIB operations (WARSAW II METRO LINE INFRASTRUCTURE and WARSAW METRO ROLLING STOCK) and involved the construction of the central section under the Vistula River and the city centre; this was completed recently). The second phase involves the construction of extensions on both sides of the central section; these works will start soon. It includes approximately 15 km of metro line, 14 new stations and a depot. The project also includes the acquisition of 59 new metro rolling stock units partially to increase the fleet and replacing existing obsolete trains. As with the central section, the promoter intends to use a mix of funding from the EU (Cohesion Fund), the EIB and its own resources.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and may therefore require an EIA. The metro extensions were screened in by the competent authority and an EIA was completed in 2014. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives. In addition, the arrangements for scrapping the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal.

The Bank will require the city of Warsaw and the metro operator to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. The tender notice for part of the works was published in OJEU 18/10/2014, number 2014/S 201-353978 and award took place at the end of 2015. Procurement of other contracts has yet to commence.

Documents liés
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage Two_Eastern Section
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage one_Western Section
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage Two_Western Section
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage one_Eastern Section
26/04/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Pologne : un coup d’accélérateur donné au métro de Varsovie grâce à un prêt de la BEI

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage Two_Eastern Section
Date de publication
20 Dec 2016
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
72701421
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20160050
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage one_Western Section
Date de publication
20 Dec 2016
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
72713338
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20160050
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage Two_Western Section
Date de publication
20 Dec 2016
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
72714513
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20160050
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage one_Eastern Section
Date de publication
20 Dec 2016
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
72718845
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20160050
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION
Date de publication
26 Apr 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
64603344
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20160050
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage Two_Eastern Section
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage one_Western Section
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage Two_Western Section
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage one_Eastern Section
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION
Fiche technique
WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION
Communiqués associés
Pologne : un coup d’accélérateur donné au métro de Varsovie grâce à un prêt de la BEI

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Pologne : un coup d’accélérateur donné au métro de Varsovie grâce à un prêt de la BEI
Autres liens
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage Two_Eastern Section
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage one_Western Section
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage Two_Western Section
Related public register
20/12/2016 - Résumé non technique - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION - Stage one_Eastern Section
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION

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