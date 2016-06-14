WARSAW II METRO LINE EXTENSION

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- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Construction of the 16.4 km long extension of metro line II in Warsaw and 14 new stations, purchase of 37 pieces of rolling stock for metro line II, construction of depot in Mory and purchase of 22 pieces of rolling stock to replace existing ones used on the first metro line
The project consists of extensions of the second metro line in Warsaw (the first phase was financed under two EIB operations (WARSAW II METRO LINE INFRASTRUCTURE and WARSAW METRO ROLLING STOCK) and involved the construction of the central section under the Vistula River and the city centre; this was completed recently). The second phase involves the construction of extensions on both sides of the central section; these works will start soon. It includes approximately 15 km of metro line, 14 new stations and a depot. The project also includes the acquisition of 59 new metro rolling stock units partially to increase the fleet and replacing existing obsolete trains. As with the central section, the promoter intends to use a mix of funding from the EU (Cohesion Fund), the EIB and its own resources.
The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and may therefore require an EIA. The metro extensions were screened in by the competent authority and an EIA was completed in 2014. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives. In addition, the arrangements for scrapping the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the city of Warsaw and the metro operator to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. The tender notice for part of the works was published in OJEU 18/10/2014, number 2014/S 201-353978 and award took place at the end of 2015. Procurement of other contracts has yet to commence.
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