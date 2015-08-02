MALTA SOCIAL HOUSING

The project concerns the financing of investments in social housing in the years 2016 - 2020 foreseen by the country's social housing programme that will be implemented by the national housing authority. EIB funding will concern retrofitting and new construction of social housing and associated infrastructure facilities. The housing investments will need to satisfy the EIB's eligibility criteria for urban renewal and sustainable cities and communities. The project will contribute to the alleviation of the current shortages in social housing supply in Malta.

