TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE

The project comprises a number of investments at the international airport of Tallinn aimed at improving environmental and safety performance, alleviating current congestion and accommodating future growth in traffic. The airport, which is located 4 km south-west of the city, is the largest airport in Estonia, handling 2.16 million passengers in 2015.



It includes the displacement of the runway and the taxiway system to alleviate noise and air pollution, provision of new aircraft aprons, the reconfiguration and refurbishment of the passenger terminal, the expansion of the car parking areas, new aircraft maintenance hangars and a range of other safety and environmental related enhancements. The project will increase the capacity of the airport by approximately 2 million passengers per annum (mppa).