TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE

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The project comprises a number of investments at the international airport of Tallinn aimed at improving environmental and safety performance, alleviating current congestion and accommodating future growth in traffic. The airport, which is located 4 km south-west of the city, is the largest airport in Estonia, handling 2.16 million passengers in 2015.
It includes the displacement of the runway and the taxiway system to alleviate noise and air pollution, provision of new aircraft aprons, the reconfiguration and refurbishment of the passenger terminal, the expansion of the car parking areas, new aircraft maintenance hangars and a range of other safety and environmental related enhancements. The project will increase the capacity of the airport by approximately 2 million passengers per annum (mppa).
The project comprises a number of investments at the international airport of Tallinn aimed at improving environmental and safety performance, alleviating current congestion and accommodating future growth in traffic. The airport, which is located 4 km south-west of the city, is the largest airport in Estonia, handling 2.16 million passengers in 2015.
A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Alignment to this and other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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