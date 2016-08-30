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TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Montant
30 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Estonie : 30 000 000 €
Transports : 30 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
7/12/2016 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
Estonie : #InvestEU – Soutien européen à l’agrandissement de l’aéroport de Tallinn

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
30 août 2016
Statut
Référence
Signé | 08/12/2016
20150745
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
TALLINNA LENNUJAAM AS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
EUR 80 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project comprises a number of investments at the international airport of Tallinn aimed at improving environmental and safety performance, alleviating current congestion and accommodating future growth in traffic. The airport, which is located 4 km south-west of the city, is the largest airport in Estonia, handling 2.16 million passengers in 2015.

It includes the displacement of the runway and the taxiway system to alleviate noise and air pollution, provision of new aircraft aprons, the reconfiguration and refurbishment of the passenger terminal, the expansion of the car parking areas, new aircraft maintenance hangars and a range of other safety and environmental related enhancements. The project will increase the capacity of the airport by approximately 2 million passengers per annum (mppa).

The project comprises a number of investments at the international airport of Tallinn aimed at improving environmental and safety performance, alleviating current congestion and accommodating future growth in traffic. The airport, which is located 4 km south-west of the city, is the largest airport in Estonia, handling 2.16 million passengers in 2015.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Alignment to this and other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
14/12/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Estonie : #InvestEU – Soutien européen à l’agrandissement de l’aéroport de Tallinn

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Date de publication
14 Dec 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
68156535
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150745
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Estonie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Date de publication
31 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
185582189
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20150745
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Estonie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Fiche technique
TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
Estonie : #InvestEU – Soutien européen à l’agrandissement de l’aéroport de Tallinn

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Estonie : #InvestEU – Soutien européen à l’agrandissement de l’aéroport de Tallinn
Autres liens
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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