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BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Turquie : 150 000 000 €
Santé : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
12/04/2017 : 150 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Résumé non technique - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Résumé non technique - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 février 2016
Statut
Référence
Signé | 12/04/2017
20150691
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
REPUBLIC OF TURKEY
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The design, construction, financing, equipment supply, provision of soft and hard facility management services and provision of some clinical support services for a part of an integrated healthcare campus in Bursa, under a 28-year build, lease, operate and transfer agreement with the Ministry of Health, Turkey.

The project will improve the urban environment and promote sustainable communities. Lending objectives include improving access to healthcare delivery though implementation of an integrated model of care, as well as improving performance and quality of healthcare and the urban environment and promoting sustainable communities by integrating healthcare appropriately within local settings and supporting the care of patients close to their homes. It will at the same time support the Health Ministry's goal of improving the capacity, quality and distribution of healthcare institutions and ensuring their financial sustainability (in line with its Strategic Plan 2013-2017).

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project covers the construction of a large-scale health campus on a greenfield site within an urbanised area. If the project were located within the EU, it would be covered by Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) with respect to urban development. Based on national legislation, no EIA has been requested by the competent authority. To ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the participating international financial institutions (IFIs, including EIB), the financiers requested an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). The EIB will verify during appraisal the outcome of the ESIA to ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the Bank.

The project was procured under special legislation and was not subject to Turkish procurement law. The tender was subject to Supplementary Article 7 of the Fundamental Law on the Health Services (Law no. 3359) as amended by Law no. 5396, using a negotiated procedure. During appraisal, the EIB will undertake an ex-post review of the procurement procedures and evaluation criteria to ensure their compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Documents liés
09/06/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
22/03/2017 - Résumé non technique - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
22/03/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
22/03/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
22/03/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
22/03/2017 - Résumé non technique - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Date de publication
9 Jun 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
66933664
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150691
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Turquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
Date de publication
22 Mar 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
74576813
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20150691
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Turquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
Date de publication
22 Mar 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
74583372
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150691
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Turquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
Date de publication
22 Mar 2017
Langue
turc
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
74576323
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150691
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Turquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Date de publication
22 Mar 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
74571763
Thématique du document
Environnement
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150691
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Turquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
Date de publication
22 Mar 2017
Langue
turc
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
74588615
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20150691
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Turquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Date de publication
25 Dec 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
152151464
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20150691
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Turquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Résumé non technique - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Résumé non technique - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Fiche technique
BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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