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GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE

Signature(s)

Montant
457 665 903,92 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Ukraine : 457 665 903,92 €
Transports : 151 029 748,29 €
Énergie : 306 636 155,63 €
Date(s) de signature
9/10/2015 : 151 029 748,29 €
9/10/2015 : 306 636 155,63 €
Autres liens
Related public register
22/09/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Road and Safety Improvement Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Energy Efficiency Guarantee Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Hydropower Rehabilitation Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Second Power Transmission Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Power Transmission Project Ukraine
Communiqués associés
La BEI et la Banque mondiale s'associent dans le cadre d'un nouvel accord pour aider l'Ukraine

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
15 septembre 2015
Statut
Référence
Signé | 09/10/2015
20150583
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE
Ukraine
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 466 million (USD 520 million)
EUR 1551 million (USD 1730 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

EIB guarantee in favour of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), covering five IBRD investment loans in Ukraine. The IBRD projects contribute to the development of economic infrastructure and are eligible for EIB support. The guarantee will release IBRD exposure to Ukraine, enabling the IBRD to support gas purchases by Naftogaz.

The proposed operation consists of a guarantee of up to USD 520 m to be issued by the EIB in favour of the IBRD. The guarantee will cover five IBRD loans supporting projects in the road transport, power and energy efficiency sectors against the risk of default by Ukraine. The guarantee may help the IBRD to free up sufficient financing exposure to Ukraine, so as to enable it to provide a guarantee for gas purchase alongside a working capital facility from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The IBRD guarantee aims at securing a portion of Naftogaz's gas purchases for the coming winter seasons.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If undertaken within the EU, some subprojects would fall under Annex I and Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, and a full EIA would be required, or, respectively, the competent authority would be required to determine the need for a full EIA. EIAs have been undertaken for all activities with potential for a significant environmental and social impact, as requested by the IBRD and Ukrainian authorities. The IBRD ensures full compliance of the projects with World Bank safeguard policies and Ukrainian regulations. This includes the full EIA process from the identification of environmental impact, definition of mitigating measures, and public consultation. Implementation of the agreed mitigation measures, as captured in the environmental management plans, is subject to monitoring by the IBRD. The IBRD reports that no particular environmental or social risks have materialised or are anticipated. No substantial issues related to land acquisition or resettlement have been flagged. EIA and resettlement plan requirements have been enforced where appropriate. The operation is therefore considered to be compliant with the principles of applicable EU environmental and social legislation and acceptable to the EIB.

Project procurement is carried out in accordance with the applicable World Bank procurement guidelines which are acceptable for the EIB. Procurement procedures applied to underlying projects are reported to be satisfactory for the IBRD and on this basis are acceptable for the EIB. No exceptional procurement risks have been identified for the EIB operation. Regarding the applicable thresholds, covenant of integrity and publication requirements, these are considered acceptable in this specific instance due to the circumstances.

Commentaires

The proposed operation would be an effective and innovative way to achieve the goals set by the external lending mandate (ELM). It would involve the use of the guarantee instrument in favour of another international financial institution (IFI) and enable the Bank to make a material and visible contribution to the EU's external policy in an effective manner. In line with the ELM, the operation will strengthen the cooperation of the Bank with other IFIs, developing jointly an innovative instrument and thereby maximising synergies, cooperation and efficiency. The envisaged EIB operation would be secured by the EU comprehensive guarantee under the EIB's 2014-2020 external lending mandate.

Documents liés
22/09/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Road and Safety Improvement Project
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Energy Efficiency Guarantee Project
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Hydropower Rehabilitation Project
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Second Power Transmission Project
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Power Transmission Project Ukraine
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
La BEI et la Banque mondiale s'associent dans le cadre d'un nouvel accord pour aider l'Ukraine

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE
Date de publication
22 Sep 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
61982535
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20150583
Secteur(s)
Transports
Énergie
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Ukraine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Road and Safety Improvement Project
Date de publication
9 Sep 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
61242305
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150583
Secteur(s)
Transports
Énergie
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Ukraine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Energy Efficiency Guarantee Project
Date de publication
9 Sep 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
61251031
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150583
Secteur(s)
Transports
Énergie
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Ukraine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Hydropower Rehabilitation Project
Date de publication
9 Sep 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
61251241
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150583
Secteur(s)
Transports
Énergie
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Ukraine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Second Power Transmission Project
Date de publication
9 Sep 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
61252659
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150583
Secteur(s)
Transports
Énergie
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Ukraine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Power Transmission Project Ukraine
Date de publication
9 Sep 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
61242307
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20150583
Secteur(s)
Transports
Énergie
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Ukraine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
22/09/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Road and Safety Improvement Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Energy Efficiency Guarantee Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Hydropower Rehabilitation Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Second Power Transmission Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Power Transmission Project Ukraine
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE
Fiche technique
GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE
Communiqués associés
La BEI et la Banque mondiale s'associent dans le cadre d'un nouvel accord pour aider l'Ukraine

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
La BEI et la Banque mondiale s'associent dans le cadre d'un nouvel accord pour aider l'Ukraine
Autres liens
Related public register
22/09/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Road and Safety Improvement Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Energy Efficiency Guarantee Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Hydropower Rehabilitation Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Second Power Transmission Project
Related public register
09/09/2015 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE - Link to World Bank website - Power Transmission Project Ukraine

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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