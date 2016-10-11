TALLINN URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II

The project concerns the financing of multi-sectoral investment schemes forming part of the municipality's three-year investment programme from 2016 to 2019. The project is expected to comprise small to medium-sized schemes in the fields of municipal infrastructure, mobility measures, education and sport, social and health infrastructure and cultural heritage and will benefit the city of Tallinn. The city's long-term investment strategy for 2016-2018 aims to modernise the city's basic infrastructure and improving the quality of public services. The plan includes several components - public transport, street refurbishment, school upgrading, renovation of social and health infrastructure and cultural heritage, reconstruction of social facilities - to be implemented over the next three years. The investment programme is a coherent and target-based development plan including investments in domains where Tallinn, as a local government, has financial and planning responsibility.