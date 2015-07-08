DUBLIN CITY UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and waste management will also be checked.

For new and refurbished buildings the following EU directives on energy performance of buildings are applicable:

• Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings

• Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency

