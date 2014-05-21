UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The need for an EIA will be decided by the competent authority. The university estimates that the project will be energy-neutral, as the savings in refurbished buildings will compensate for the increased energy consumption of the new constructions.