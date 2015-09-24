NORTHERN IRELAND SOCIAL HOUSING (CHOICE)

Framework loan to finance Choice, the largest Northern Irish social housing association for the new construction of energy-efficient social housing and the retrofitting of existing units in Northern Ireland in 2015 - 2020. Northern Ireland is a transition region under EU eligibility in the current grant programming period and it is also an EIB cohesion priority region. As a post-conflict area, it has been supported by EU structural funds since 1995 under the successive PEACE programmes (ongoing).

The project concerns the financing of investments in the housing stock of Choice, the largest not-for-profit registered provider of social housing in Northern Ireland. EIB funding of up to GBP 150 million will be used to finance the new construction of social housing and retrofitting of existing units in Northern Ireland. The housing investments will satisfy the EIB's eligibility criteria for urban renewal, sustainable cities and communities and energy efficiency. The project will contribute to alleviating the current shortages in social housing supply in Northern Ireland by accelerating new construction and delivery of around 2,800 housing units.

