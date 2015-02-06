SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Infrastructure composite - Construction
Structural programme loan (SPL) supporting a number of EU co-funded operational programmes under the Partnership Agreement of Slovakia in the 2014-2020 period.
The operation is a standard national structural programme loan (SPL) supporting all operational programmes co-financed with EU grants in the 2014-2020 period. It is the Bank's third operation of this kind with Slovakia at central level and in principle it represents a continuation of the previous operation in the 2007-2013 programing period, NDP Framework Loan II. Slovakia will implement its development strategy through seven Operational Programmes (OPs) as agreed with the EU Commission in the Partnership Agreement utilising EU funds available for Slovakia in the 2014-2020 programming period. There will be five sectoral and one regional OP and one OP dedicated to technical assistance. The overall financial contribution from EU funds amounts to EUR 13.77bn. This represents up to 85% of the total programme financial allocation (cost) which needs to be complemented by national public resources (central, regional or municipal) as well as by private funds, where applicable. Although, the operation will support all sectors, it is proposed, subject to the agreement with the promoter, that the new operation would focus on small and medium-sized schemes only, while large (major) projects would be in a separate operation. Investment schemes will be implemented across the entire territory of Slovakia, mostly classified as less developed regions (except for the Bratislava region, qualified as a more developed region) under the EU cohesion policy in the 2014-2020 programming period.
Strategic Environmental Assessments (SEAs) are required by EU regulations for all operational programmes co-financed with EU funds, in compliance with the requirements of the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a structural programme loan and some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
-
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.