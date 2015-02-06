Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)

Signature(s)

Montant
600 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Slovaquie : 600 000 000 €
Infrastructure composite : 600 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
30/06/2015 : 600 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - Operational Programme "Integrated Infrastructure" (OPII)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Partnership Agreement
Related public register
22/04/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Integrated Regional Operational Programme
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - NTS of the OP Quality of Environment
Communiqués associés
Slovaquie : la BEI met des fonds à disposition pour des projets nationaux admissibles aux aides non remboursables de l'UE sur la période de programmation 2014-2020

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
6 février 2015
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/06/2015
20140464
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 600 million
EUR 14342 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Structural programme loan (SPL) supporting a number of EU co-funded operational programmes under the Partnership Agreement of Slovakia in the 2014-2020 period.

The operation is a standard national structural programme loan (SPL) supporting all operational programmes co-financed with EU grants in the 2014-2020 period. It is the Bank's third operation of this kind with Slovakia at central level and in principle it represents a continuation of the previous operation in the 2007-2013 programing period, NDP Framework Loan II. Slovakia will implement its development strategy through seven Operational Programmes (OPs) as agreed with the EU Commission in the Partnership Agreement utilising EU funds available for Slovakia in the 2014-2020 programming period. There will be five sectoral and one regional OP and one OP dedicated to technical assistance. The overall financial contribution from EU funds amounts to EUR 13.77bn. This represents up to 85% of the total programme financial allocation (cost) which needs to be complemented by national public resources (central, regional or municipal) as well as by private funds, where applicable. Although, the operation will support all sectors, it is proposed, subject to the agreement with the promoter, that the new operation would focus on small and medium-sized schemes only, while large (major) projects would be in a separate operation. Investment schemes will be implemented across the entire territory of Slovakia, mostly classified as less developed regions (except for the Bratislava region, qualified as a more developed region) under the EU cohesion policy in the 2014-2020 programming period.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Strategic Environmental Assessments (SEAs) are required by EU regulations for all operational programmes co-financed with EU funds, in compliance with the requirements of the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC. The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a structural programme loan and some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Commentaires

-

Documents liés
20/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - Operational Programme "Integrated Infrastructure" (OPII)
20/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Partnership Agreement
22/04/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
20/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Integrated Regional Operational Programme
20/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - NTS of the OP Quality of Environment
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Slovaquie : la BEI met des fonds à disposition pour des projets nationaux admissibles aux aides non remboursables de l'UE sur la période de programmation 2014-2020

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Résumé non technique - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - Operational Programme "Integrated Infrastructure" (OPII)
Date de publication
20 Apr 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
56037114
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20140464
Secteur(s)
Infrastructure composite
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Slovaquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Partnership Agreement
Date de publication
20 Apr 2016
Langue
slovaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
56037703
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20140464
Secteur(s)
Infrastructure composite
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Slovaquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Date de publication
22 Apr 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
58561427
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20140464
Secteur(s)
Infrastructure composite
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Slovaquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Integrated Regional Operational Programme
Date de publication
20 Apr 2016
Langue
slovaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
56037217
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20140464
Secteur(s)
Infrastructure composite
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Slovaquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - NTS of the OP Quality of Environment
Date de publication
20 Apr 2016
Langue
slovaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
57427905
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20140464
Secteur(s)
Infrastructure composite
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Slovaquie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - Operational Programme "Integrated Infrastructure" (OPII)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Partnership Agreement
Related public register
22/04/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Integrated Regional Operational Programme
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - NTS of the OP Quality of Environment
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Fiche technique
SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Communiqués associés
Slovaquie : la BEI met des fonds à disposition pour des projets nationaux admissibles aux aides non remboursables de l'UE sur la période de programmation 2014-2020

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Slovaquie : la BEI met des fonds à disposition pour des projets nationaux admissibles aux aides non remboursables de l'UE sur la période de programmation 2014-2020
Autres liens
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - Operational Programme "Integrated Infrastructure" (OPII)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Partnership Agreement
Related public register
22/04/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - SEA of the Integrated Regional Operational Programme
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - SLOVAKIA EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (SPL) - NTS of the OP Quality of Environment

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes