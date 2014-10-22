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TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES

Signature(s)

Montant
70 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Irlande : 70 000 000 €
Éducation : 70 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/06/2015 : 70 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la BEI confirme des investissements record dans le domaine de l’éducation et annonce l’octroi d’un financement de 70 millions d’EUR au Trinity College de Dublin
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la BEI annonce un financement de 100 millions d’EUR à l’appui de quatre projets d’investissement au Trinity College de Dublin

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 octobre 2014
Statut
Référence
Signé | 25/06/2015
20140350
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 70 million
EUR 148 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Trinity College Dublin has set out a number of education initiatives over the coming years for a new Trinity business school, student accommodation, new wireless infrastructure and provision of a research and education centre (Institute of Population Health).

The main purpose of these projects is to construct new buildings for teaching, research and student accommodation facilities for Trinity College Dublin (TCD) in Ireland in the areas of business, student accommodation, wireless infrastructure and an Institute of Population Health. The aim is to increase the capacity and quality of teaching, learning and academic research as well as student accommodation at the university by expanding and developing the university facilities in these four areas. The main components of the project are construction of the new Trinity Business School on campus, development of additional student accommodation and other related student services and acquisition and fitting out of a centre for the Institute of Population Health. The ultimate beneficiaries are the College community, including students and staff of the university, as well as the eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Ireland. The new buildings are designed to try to meet high energy-efficiency standards.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the directive on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impacts on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and waste management will also be checked.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Documents liés
30/01/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la BEI confirme des investissements record dans le domaine de l’éducation et annonce l’octroi d’un financement de 70 millions d’EUR au Trinity College de Dublin
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la BEI annonce un financement de 100 millions d’EUR à l’appui de quatre projets d’investissement au Trinity College de Dublin

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Date de publication
30 Jan 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
55889715
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20140350
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Irlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Date de publication
30 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
180495021
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20140350
Secteur(s)
Éducation
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Irlande
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Fiche technique
TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la BEI confirme des investissements record dans le domaine de l’éducation et annonce l’octroi d’un financement de 70 millions d’EUR au Trinity College de Dublin
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la BEI annonce un financement de 100 millions d’EUR à l’appui de quatre projets d’investissement au Trinity College de Dublin

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la BEI confirme des investissements record dans le domaine de l’éducation et annonce l’octroi d’un financement de 70 millions d’EUR au Trinity College de Dublin
Communiqués associés
Irlande : la BEI annonce un financement de 100 millions d’EUR à l’appui de quatre projets d’investissement au Trinity College de Dublin
Autres liens
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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