TRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN EDUCATION INITIATIVES

The main purpose of these projects is to construct new buildings for teaching, research and student accommodation facilities for Trinity College Dublin (TCD) in Ireland in the areas of business, student accommodation, wireless infrastructure and an Institute of Population Health. The aim is to increase the capacity and quality of teaching, learning and academic research as well as student accommodation at the university by expanding and developing the university facilities in these four areas. The main components of the project are construction of the new Trinity Business School on campus, development of additional student accommodation and other related student services and acquisition and fitting out of a centre for the Institute of Population Health. The ultimate beneficiaries are the College community, including students and staff of the university, as well as the eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Ireland. The new buildings are designed to try to meet high energy-efficiency standards.