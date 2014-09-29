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A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)

Signature(s)

Montant
300 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 300 000 000 €
Transports : 300 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
15/12/2014 : 300 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 1
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 2
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 4
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 3
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS for Original Environmental Decision from 2008
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
29 septembre 2014
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/12/2014
20140268
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT / GDDKIA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
EUR 702 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Construction of a motorway section between Pyrzowice and Czestochowa in south central Poland.

The project concerns the construction of about 57 km of 2 x 2 motorway on a new alignment, between Rzasawa and Pyrzowice junctions, in south central Poland. It forms part of the broader A1 motorway route in Poland from Gdynia on the Baltic coast to the border with the Czech Republic at Gorzyczki and will facilitate the passage of long-distance traffic around the city of Czestochowa, a city of about 250,000 inhabitants. The project complements the two existing EIB operations, Poland Motorways II and A1 Strykow - Pyrzowice TEN-T.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project involves the construction of a new motorway in a rural and suburban environment. The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full EIA procedure. The project is located in the Slaskie Region and has been subject to one main procedure resulting in a positive Environmental Decision in February 2009, after which four supplemental EIAs were performed at the building permit stage in 2013. The project is situated in the vicinity of several Natura 2000 areas, the closest of which are the following: Meadows in Walaszczyki (PLH240028); Poczesna meadow land near Czestochowa (PLH240030); and Bog Bruch near Pyrzowice (PLH240035). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Programme and the current Infrastructure and Environment operational programme, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment.
The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment will be further reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and/or Dir. 2004/17/EC, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
07/01/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 1
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 2
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 4
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 3
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS for Original Environmental Decision from 2008
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Date de publication
7 Jan 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
55884800
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20140268
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 1
Date de publication
16 May 2016
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
56018936
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20140268
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 2
Date de publication
16 May 2016
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
56013583
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20140268
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 4
Date de publication
16 May 2016
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
56015815
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20140268
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 3
Date de publication
16 May 2016
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
56013586
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20140268
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS for Original Environmental Decision from 2008
Date de publication
16 May 2016
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
56018399
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20140268
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Date de publication
22 Dec 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
158657420
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20140268
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
07/01/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 1
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 2
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 4
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS from Second Stage of the Assessment - A1 Section 3
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA) - NTS for Original Environmental Decision from 2008
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)
Fiche technique
A1 MOTORWAY (PYRZOWICE-CZESTOCHOWA)

Informations et observations générales

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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