HALSOSTADEN HOSPITAL - SKANE

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.



The building will be required to at least meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. If the building would be a near zero energy building in line with the requirements of Directive 2010/31/EU, the project may contribute to the energy efficiency objective. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal