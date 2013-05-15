Innovative financing solution for small and medium-sized local water utilities in the Italian region of Veneto. In July 2014 the EIB provided EUR 145.8 million of long-term financing to members of the Viveracqua Consortium to cover eligible water and wastewater components in their investment programmes. Following the good performance and market acceptance of the transaction, the EIB has been requested to increase its investment by up to an additional EUR 76m by providing new funding to further members of the Viveracqua Consortium, to an expected maximum amount of EUR 221.8 million. Total infrastructure project costs will increase to a maximum expected amount of EUR 502 million. The operation increase will be used by the new borrowers, in parallel with other sources of funding, to finance infrastructure investments in the Veneto region. Viveracqua Hydrobond has the additional goal of becoming a model for small companies operating in the integrated water sector.