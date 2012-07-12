REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN

The project will improve the quality of public transport service in terms of travel time, comfort and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the metropolitan area, thus contributing to reduce reliance on private cars and their negative impact on the environment and congestion. In addition, the project will include noise abatement measures which will improve the comfort not only for passengers at stations and in the vehicles but also for people in the surroundings. People with reduced mobility and disabilities will also have better access to the stations and trains, in line with the objectives on passengers rights set in the 2011 White Paper. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest, sustainable transport.