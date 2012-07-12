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REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 150 000 000 €
Transports : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/11/2012 : 150 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
12 juillet 2012
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/11/2012
20120100
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN
BERLINER VERKEHRSBETRIEBE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Rehabiltiation of infrastructure in the Berlin underground network including reduced mobility access, safety measures and signalling systems during 2012-2015

The project will improve the quality of public transport service in terms of travel time, comfort and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the metropolitan area, thus contributing to reduce reliance on private cars and their negative impact on the environment and congestion. In addition, the project will include noise abatement measures which will improve the comfort not only for passengers at stations and in the vehicles but also for people in the surroundings. People with reduced mobility and disabilities will also have better access to the stations and trains, in line with the objectives on passengers rights set in the 2011 White Paper. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest, sustainable transport.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The rehabilitation and upgrading of railways fall under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided on a case-by-case analysis by the Competent Authority. The need for Environmental Impact Assessment(s) will be analysed during appraisal once the final scope of the project is defined, together with any potential significant or negative impacts of the project on areas included in the Natura 2000 network (according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC). The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Documents liés
05/05/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN
Date de publication
5 May 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
58839414
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20120100
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN
Date de publication
1 Jan 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
87098202
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20120100
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN
Fiche technique
REHABILITIERUNG BERLINER U-BAHN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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