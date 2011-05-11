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BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Montant
26 884 986,63 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Roumanie : 26 884 986,63 €
Services : 26 884 986,63 €
Date(s) de signature
2/11/2012 : 26 884 986,63 €
Autres liens
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI continue d’appuyer le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique d’immeubles résidentiels à Bucarest

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 décembre 2011
Statut
Référence
Signé | 02/11/2012
20110511
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
Bucharest Sector 4 Thermal Rehabilitation

The Municipality of Sector 4 Bucharest
Investments Department
Tel. +4021 335 92 30, Fax. +4021 337 07 90

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
Up to EUR 60 million
Approximately EUR 81 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the thermal rehabilitation of multi-family housing in the municipality of Sector 4 Bucharest. In total 192 buildings with about 11 000 apartments shall be refurbished from 2012 until 2014. The investment will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (wall insulation, windows, roof and cellar insulation). The project is very similar to previous operations financed or under appraisal, concerning other sectors of the City of Bucharest.

The project continues the refurbishment of residential buildings under a programme started by the promoter since 2009. The proposed investments aim at reducing energy losses in multi-family lodgments and thus reducing consumption of energy. Thermal rehabilitation of multi-storey buildings is part of the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan of Romania aimed at bringing environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, if applicable, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required under the Directives.

Documents liés
28/04/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
30/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI continue d’appuyer le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique d’immeubles résidentiels à Bucarest

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Date de publication
28 Apr 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
66093951
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20110511
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Roumanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Date de publication
30 Aug 2016
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
N/A
Numéro du document
68642526
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20110511
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Roumanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
Bucharest Sector 4 Thermal Rehabilitation
Fiche technique
BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI continue d’appuyer le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique d’immeubles résidentiels à Bucarest

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : la BEI continue d’appuyer le renforcement de l'efficacité énergétique d’immeubles résidentiels à Bucarest
Autres liens
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BUCHAREST S4 THERMAL REHABILITATION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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