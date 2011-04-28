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IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Montant
130 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Grèce : 130 000 000 €
Énergie : 130 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
3/11/2015 : 65 000 000 €
18/09/2014 : 65 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Communiqués associés
Grèce : 285 millions d'EUR à l'appui de projets énergétiques

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
28 avril 2011
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/09/2014
20100171
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPERATOR SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 130 million
EUR 263 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the implementation of a subsea cable grid operated at 150 kV that will connect the main Cycladic islands, namely Syros, Tinos, Mykonos and Paros with the mainland interconnected transmission system of Greece.

The main purpose of the project is to substitute the local generation with energy produced by far cheaper and less polluting CCGTs (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) operated in the mainland system. The project will also support the development in the islands of additional wind and solar generation capacity which, in the current isolated configuration, is already restricted for technical reasons.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The characteristics of the project are such that it is listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the EIA Directive. Pursuant to Greek law, EIAs were carried out for all the GIS substations. Environmental permit for the entire project has been granted by the competent Authorities in September 2009, following consultation with the relevant stakeholders and local communities. The EIA studies and the conditions under the permit indicate that, subject to the implementation of the specified mitigating measures, the project would neither have significant adverse effects on the environment nor adversely affect the integrity of any European site in view of the site’s conservation objectives. The project will enable the replacement of the local generation in the islands with energy generated by more efficient and less polluting plants operating in the mainland system and will support the development on the islands of additional wind and solar generation capacity that, in the current isolated configuration, is restricted for technical reasons. In this way the Project will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
27/08/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Grèce : 285 millions d'EUR à l'appui de projets énergétiques

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Date de publication
12 Jul 2016
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53291597
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20100171
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Date de publication
12 Jul 2016
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53294304
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20100171
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Date de publication
12 Jul 2016
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53296114
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20100171
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Date de publication
12 Jul 2016
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
53296378
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20100171
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Date de publication
27 Aug 2014
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
54273401
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20100171
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Date de publication
24 Jan 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
95150038
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20100171
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Fiche technique
IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Communiqués associés
Grèce : 285 millions d'EUR à l'appui de projets énergétiques

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Grèce : 285 millions d'EUR à l'appui de projets énergétiques
Autres liens
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Mykonos EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Paros EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Layrio EIA
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION - Syros EIA
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - IPTO CYCLADES INTERCONNECTION

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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