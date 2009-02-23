ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES BARCELONA

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited environmental impacts. However, some of the larger, green field schemes might well be categorized as Annex II-type projects under the EIA Directive, and would require a review by the competent authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment. The Bank will assess the promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.