WATER SUPPLY AND WASTEWATER COLLECTION

The project will generally benefit the environment and public health, either by providing better drinking water to the population, improving the efficiency of the treatment and distribution facilities, or by collecting and cleaning wastewater before discharging into receiving waters. As an EU candidate member state, the project will contribute to FYROM’s future compliance with EU standards and regulations on water, sanitation and the environment.Compliance with national EIA legislation that has been drafted by transposing EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC will be verified during the appraisal. With regards to regulations concerning the protection of habitats, respective EU Directives are considered to be transposed, subject to verification during appraisal. FYROM is part of the international EMERALD network, and procedures for compliance herewith will also be verified. A social assessment will also be undertaken as part of the appraisal.