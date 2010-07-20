Vardnili & Enguri Hydro Rehabilitation

Fiche récapitulative
The Project will be implemented under the sectoral responsibility and control of the Ministry of Energy, which will execute the Project through the state-owned company Engurhesi Ltd..
The Project consists of two related components: (a) the rehabilitation of two residual generator units (No. 1 and 5) of the altogether five generators of the Enguri Hydro Power Plan (HPP) (units No. 2, 3 and 4 have already been rehabilitated recently) and (b) investments at the Vardnili HPP cascade – located downstream of the Enguri HPP – required to guarantee safe water evacuation towards the Black Sea (e.g. rehabilitation of the Vardnili I dam and spillways including the provision of safety equipment, dredging of the existing artificial Vardnili canal, access roads improvements and any technical assistance required to establish and operate an appropriate Project Implementation Unit for these investments).
The Project concerns the rehabilitation of the Enguri and Vardnili HPP cascade to restore generation capacity and instate safe operating conditions, in line with international requirements. The project will promote the supply of renewable energy and improve the operational safety of energy infrastructures.
The project, if located in the EU, would be categorised as an Annex II type investment under the EIA Directive, requiring the competent authority to determine the need for environmental assessment. Under Georgian legislation, the project is screened out. The Bank has reviewed the environmental impact study submitted to the Georgian authorities and finds it acceptable. The implementation of appropriate mitigation measures will be covenanted in the finance contract.
Procurement of the Enguri rehabilitation components under the project, which would be financed by EBRD, will be undertaken in line with EBRD procurement rules. For works related to the Vardnili cascade to be financed by EIB, the EIB’s legal documentation will oblige the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with EIB Guidelines and the relevant applicable EU rules.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
À la une
Photogallery
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.