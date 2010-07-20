Vardnili & Enguri Hydro Rehabilitation

The Project consists of two related components: (a) the rehabilitation of two residual generator units (No. 1 and 5) of the altogether five generators of the Enguri Hydro Power Plan (HPP) (units No. 2, 3 and 4 have already been rehabilitated recently) and (b) investments at the Vardnili HPP cascade – located downstream of the Enguri HPP – required to guarantee safe water evacuation towards the Black Sea (e.g. rehabilitation of the Vardnili I dam and spillways including the provision of safety equipment, dredging of the existing artificial Vardnili canal, access roads improvements and any technical assistance required to establish and operate an appropriate Project Implementation Unit for these investments).